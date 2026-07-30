Australian players slam FIFA plan as Football Australia waits for more info

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MELBOURNE, Australia -- Football Australia says it was unaware of FIFA's plans to sell stakes in tournaments such as the FIFA World Cup, but, as discontent around the globe continues to rise over the proposal, says it will not form a position until further information and consultation are provided.

Reported by The Times and then confirmed in a hurried press release by FIFA, a near-footballing civil war was sparked on Tuesday with news that FIFA president Gianni Infantino planned to raise up to US$20 billion in private investment by setting up a new FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) body and selling stakes in the men's and women's World Cups and other FIFA-organised events.

Launched in concert with financial services firm J.P. Morgan, investors in the plans would include Thrive Eternal, founded by Joshua Kushner, the brother of U.S. President Donald Trump's son-in-law Jared Kushner, and drew swift condemnation from UEFA, which has accelerated an emergency meeting of its 55 member associations, to discuss plans, including a potential World Cup boycott, according to ESPN sources.

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In a statement, Football Australia confirmed it had received correspondence from FIFA on the FFE, in keeping with reports that member associations have been given a 53-day deadline to back the plan or risk missing out on up to US$40 million in funding, but that it would require further information.

"Football Australia can confirm it has received correspondence from FIFA regarding its latest commercial proposal," the federation said in a statement. "As this is the first time we have been made aware of the initiative, we are now working to understand the proposal in full.

"We have requested further information from FIFA to properly assess the strategic, commercial, and governance implications of such a significant step.

"We will only be able to form a position after receiving this information and engaging in further dialogue with our peer Member Associations and our confederation."

Australian players' union Professional Footballers Australia, which represents both the Socceroos and Matildas, said that it was "deeply concerned" and issued a strong rebuke to FIFA in declaring that "these tournaments should not be for sale."

"If accepted, it would open the door to the privatisation of FIFA World Cups and other FIFA competitions," PFA chief executive Beau Busch said in a statement to ESPN. "The PFA is disturbed by the lack of transparency surrounding the proposal and the absence of meaningful consultation with those that generate the value that FIFA is seeking to exploit -- the players and the fans.

"At a time when football desperately requires greater transparency, accountability and good governance, proposals of this significance raise questions about who the game is run by, and in whose interests.

Australian players' union boss Beau Busch says that that FIFA's tournaments 'should not be for sale.' Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images for Football Australia

"We are equally concerned about the pressure being placed on member associations, including Football Australia, to expeditiously consider this proposal when it will have profound and irreversible consequences for the ownership and governance of football's premier competitions.

"FIFA World Cups are the pinnacle of our sport. They belong to the global football community and are built on the efforts of generations of footballers and billions of passionate fans. Australians have experienced the power of the Matildas' and Socceroos' World Cup campaigns, and the World Cup's unparalleled ability to unite Australians and create moments of lasting national significance.

"These tournaments should not be for sale.

"Football is increasingly confronting a battle for the soul of the game as commercial interests seek greater influence over its most important competitions and institutions, and overwhelm its governance. We have seen the damaging impact on our domestic game when private equity investment and short-term financial objectives are prioritised over the long-term health of football.

"The long-term interests of players, supporters and football must remain paramount."

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The Asian Football Confederation, of which Football Australia is a member, released a statement on Wednesday evening saying it was committed to football's growth but was not consulted on the FFE and was disappointed with FIFA's transparency, but stopped short of issuing an outright condemnation of the plans as UEFA did.

"The AFC was not consulted on the proposal and is disappointed that a matter of such significance entered the public domain before the AFC family had been afforded the opportunity to examine and discuss it through the appropriate and established governance channels," the statement read.

"While the AFC recognises the importance of exploring innovative approaches that can strengthen the future of global football, initiatives of this scale and consequence must be founded upon the principles of good governance, transparency and meaningful consultation.

"Decisions that may reshape the commercial and financial future of the game require comprehensive prior engagement with Confederations, Member Associations and other relevant stakeholders before any proposal is made to the appropriate decision-making body[ies].

"The AFC firmly believes that all stakeholders should be provided with sufficient information and adequate time to assess the proposal in full, including its governance, legal, commercial and strategic implications. Such a process is essential to ensuring that any decision reflects the collective interests of the global football community and reinforces confidence in FIFA's governance framework."

Similar sentiments were shared by the North and Central American overseers CONCACAF, which stated that it was "deeply concerned by the lack of due process" in a statement. African body the CAF did not object to the FFE in a statement, saying that its president, Dr Patrice Motsepe, would host a meeting of the organisation's executive next week to discuss the plans, as well as encouraging its member associations to examine the proposal.

ESPN approached the Oceania Football Confederation for comment, while New Zealand Football, the premier powers of the region who qualified for the 2026 men's World Cup in the newly expanded, 48-team format said: "Following the news of this proposal this week, New Zealand Football will need time to review, as well as more information from FIFA, before commenting further."