USSF president: Pochettino new deal talks 'going well,' announcement coming soon

Open Extended Reactions

United States Soccer Federation president Cindy Parlow Cone said that conversations with Mauricio Pochettino to extend his contract as U.S. men's national team manager are going well, teasing a potential announcement in the coming days.

Pochettino first joined U.S. Soccer in 2024 on a two-year contract that expired following the 2026 World Cup. He replaced former manager Gregg Berhalter.

"Like we've said already, the conversations with Maurício and his staff have been going very well. I think we should have something to announce in the coming days," Parlow Cone said on Apple TV.

Pochettino led the USMNT through the 2026 World Cup, topping Group D with wins against Australia and Paraguay before going on to defeat Bosnia and Herzegovina in the round of 32. The USMNT then fell 4-1 to Belgium in the round of 16 to be eliminated from the tournament.

Sources previously told ESPN that USSF would like to retain Pochettino for another four-year cycle, keeping the manager with the USMNT through the 2030 World Cup in Spain, Portugal and Morocco.

Pochettino revealed on Spanish radio Cadena Cope on July 16 that he and his coaching staff were reviewing the federation's proposal, and considering the decision before making an announcement.

"We are evaluating it, looking at it. They [U.S. Soccer] have made me an offer to continue, and we will see. Next week we will [make] a decision." Pochettino and U.S. Soccer also discussed the possibility of an extension in May.

"He [U.S. Soccer Federation CEO JT Batson] asked if we are open to listen to the project of the federation for the next four years," Pochettino said. "And we said: Of course, we are open. Do you think that if we commit to other people, we are going to waste time listening?"

The USMNT is slated to return to action for friendlies during the September FIFA international window.