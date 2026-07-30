Matildas set to play Germany friendly in October

Open Extended Reactions

The Matildas will ramp up their preparations for next year's Women's World Cup in Brazil with a friendly match against European powerhouses Germany in October.

Australia will return to competitive action against the world No. 3 at BBBank Wildpark in Karlsruhe on Saturday Oct. 10.

Germany are two-time Women's World Cup winners, eight-time European champions and five-time Olympic medallists. They dealt Australia a brutal 3-0 loss in their opening match of the Paris Olympics, where they claimed bronze as the Matildas made a group stage exit.

- Australian players slam FIFA plan as Football Australia waits for more info

- Lewis: Football in Australia needs a sledgehammer

- Lordanic: Forget sharing the minutes; there are three distinct Matildas tiers

More recently, Australia beat Germany 2-1 in a friendly in 2024 thanks to a world-class strike from Kyra Cooney-Cross, plus Clare Hunt's first international goal.

"Germany is one of the premier teams in world football and a match against them is exactly the type of challenge we need as we continue building towards the Women's World Cup," coach Joe Montemurro said.

"One of the most important aspects of our preparation is exposing the group to different football cultures, playing styles and tactical approaches.

"Germany has a distinct football identity and is one of the strongest European nations, so this match gives us a valuable opportunity to experience a different type of opponent and for our players to test themselves.

"As we look towards the World Cup, it is important that we continue challenging ourselves against a variety of playing styles and the pressures that come with facing some of the world's best teams.

"Every international window is an opportunity for us to grow, learn and further strengthen the foundations we are putting in place."

Europe-based players should be able to hit the game in some form, given England's Women's Super League and Germany's Frauen Bundesliga seasons will have kicked off by then.

But it is hard to see any A-League Women players involved in the squad given that season doesn't start until Oct. 31.