Bournemouth's Junior Kroupi to miss start of the season through injury

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Junior Kroupi will miss the start of the season. Photo by Robin Jones - AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

Bournemouth's plans for the new season have been dealt a blow after forward Junior Kroupi was ruled out for around three months with a foot injury.

Kroupi, who has been chased by a number of clubs this summer, sustained the problem during the Cherries' ongoing pre-season tour of Austria and underwent successful surgery on Wednesday after he returned to England, the Press Association understands.

The highly-rated French prospect is expected to be sidelined for three to four months, which will rule him out of the start of the club's maiden Europa League campaign.

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Bournemouth finished sixth last season to secure continental football for the first time after Kroupi struck 13 goals during an outstanding individual campaign.

A host of clubs around the world and the Cherries' Premier League rivals Tottenham had reportedly placed the 20-year-old attacker high on their wish list.

Barcelona are also exploring a transfer for the young forward.

However, Bournemouth's stance had always been that Kroupi was not for sale this summer along with midfielder Alex Scott and Brazilian winger Rayan.

Even with this unexpected injury problem, the south coast club remain determined to keep hold of Kroupi to boost new boss Marco Rose in his first campaign at Vitality Stadium.