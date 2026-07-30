Transfer rumors, news: Real Madrid confident of Rodri signing

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Spain's FIFA World Cup-winning captain Rodri is moving closer to joining Real Madrid this summer, while Manchester City are targeting Morocco's Ayyoub Bouaddi to replace him. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester City's Rodri won the Golden Ball as player of the tournament after leading Spain to 2026 World Cup glory. Alex Pantling - FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

- Real Madrid are confident of reaching an agreement to sign Manchester City midfielder Rodri after holding positive talks with the Spain international, according to AS. Personal terms are understood to be in place, with the LaLiga side now focused on agreeing a transfer fee with City, who have already rejected an initial approach. Madrid remain optimistic a deal can be completed, as Rodri is keen on returning to Spain after entering the final year of his contract at the Etihad Stadium.

- Manchester City are closing in on signing Morocco's young World Cup star Ayyoub Bouaddi, according to Nicolo Schira. Bouaddi, 18, is "one step away" from leaving Lille to join Premier League giants City, with personal terms already agreed. A transfer free has not been reported, but Lille were previously demanding €80 million for Bouaddi.

- Inter Milan are ready to step up their pursuit of Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones if Davide Frattesi leaves the club this summer, Gazzetta dello Sport reports. The Serie A champions have identified the England international as their priority midfield target and are expected to revive negotiations with Liverpool once funds become available through player exits. Jones has been on Inter's shortlist for several months, although the clubs remain apart in their valuations as talks continue over a potential deal.

- Juventus are closing in on the signing of Bayer Leverkusen attacker Kerim Alajbegovic, according to Fabrizio Romano. The Bosnia-Herzegovina international, who starred for his nation at this summer's FIFA World Cup, is in final negotiations with Juve after a €35 million transfer fee was negotiated between the two clubs. Alajbegovic, 18, spent last season on loan at RB Salzburg, where he scored nine goals in 28 matches.

- Paris Saint-Germain are making "good progress" in their pursuit of Parma goalkeeper Zion Suzuki, according to Footmercato. Contact has been established between all parties involved, with PSG officials now keen to make an official offer. Suzuki, who starred for Japan at the 2026 World Cup, could be sent straight out on loan should the European champions sign him, with Matvei Safonov likely to remain their first-choice goalkeeper. Juventus have already had a bid for Suzuki turned down by Parma, potentially opening the door for PSG this summer.

play 1:22 How will Man City lineup if Rodri leaves for Real Madrid?

Other rumors

- Paris Saint-Germain have made a breakthrough in their pursuit of Monaco forward Maghnes Akliouche. A club-to-club agreement is now in the final stages. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Turkish giants Fenerbahçe and Galatasaray are both keen on signing Rafael Leão this summer. However, AC Milan aren't willing to sanction his exit for anything less than €50 million. (Fabrizio Romano)

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- Atlético Madrid have opened talks with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero over a permanent transfer. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest have had a €20 million offer for Israel international Anan Khalaili rejected by Royale Union Saint-Gilloise. (The Athletic)

- Crystal Palace's pursuit of Augsburg defender Chrislain Matsima has hit a roadblock. (The Standard)

- Newly promoted Ipswich Town could swoop for Standard Liege defender Henry Lawrence. (Football Insider)

- Sunderland are in talks with Toulouse for defender Dayann Méthalie, who is valued around the £25 million mark by the Ligue 1 club. (Sky Sports)

- Club Brugge are set to sign South Korea international Lee Han-Beom from Midtjylland for an initial €9 million fee. (Ben Jacobs)

- Hull City are edging closer to signing Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey, who has one year left on his current contract. (Sky Sports)

- Hull are also working on a deal to sign Mert Kömür from Augsburg. The Premier League side have already held positive talks with the Germany U21 international's camp. (Sky Germany)