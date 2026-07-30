Eddie Howe set to leave Newcastle - sources

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Eddie Howe is set to leave his role as Newcastle head coach, sources have told ESPN, bringing an end to his five years in charge.

Howe's exit comes just 25 days before Newcastle's first game of the new Premier League season when they host Liverpool at St James' Park on Aug. 23.

The 48-year-old has been in place for Newcastle's first three preseason games this summer -- a win over Darlington, a draw with Gateshead and a defeat to Bristol City on Wednesday.

Howe is not the first high profile departure from St James' Park this summer with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali joining Barcelona and Tottenham respectively.

Bruno Guimarães could yet join them in leaving the club, with Arsenal linked with a move for the Brazil midfielder.

Eddie Howe is set to leave Newcastle. MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Under Howe, Newcastle ended their trophy drought when winning the Carabao Cup in 2025. It was the club's first piece of silverware since 1969. His time in charge also saw the Magpies twice qualify for the Champions League.

However, last season was a disappointment as Newcastle limped to 12th place in the Premier League.

Only Kevin Keegan (51.2%) has a better Premier League win percentage as Newcastle manager than Howe (46.9%), who won 84 of his 179 games in charge.

He was appointed in November 2021, taking over from Steve Bruce, with the club in the midst of a relegation battle sitting in 19th.

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His arrival came shortly after Newcastle were purchased by a consortium headed by Saudi Arabia's PIF.

Howe subsequently led Newcastle to safety in his first year in charge before qualifying for the Champions League one year on.

The Athletic have reported that German manager Matthias Jaissle, currently at Saudi side Al Ahli, is set to replace Howe.

Information from PA contributed to this story.