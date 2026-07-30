WSL fixtures: London City's Alexia Putellas to make WSL debut against Man United

Open Extended Reactions

Ballon d'Or winner Alexia Putellas will kick off her time in the WSL when London City Lionesses hosting Manchester United in the opening fixture of the 2026-27 season on Sept. 4.

Putellas moved from Barcelona to Michele Kang's newest venture in a highly anticipated commercial pull for the league.

Champions Manchester City who ended their 10-year wait for a second league trophy start their defending campaign hosting newly promoted Birmingham City who return to the top flight after four years in the second tier.

The two other new faces to the league, Crystal Palace and Charlton also have tough starts to life in the WSL both facing Merseyside teams at home.

Following consultation with fans and stakeholders, the league has expanded broadcast slots for Sky Sports to reintroduce a Friday evening kickoff and a Sunday 6 p.m. BST slot while maintaining the Saturday and Sunday lunchtime kick offs.

The BBC will retain its 12.30 Saturday kick off time and Sunday 2.30pm slot.

This follows backlash from last season where the majority of games were played simultaneously on Saturday and Sunday lunchtimes.

The league will run until the weekend of May 22-23, 2027.