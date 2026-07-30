Roberto De Zerbi hints at new blockbuster Tottenham transfer

Have Tottenham gone over the odds to sign Mateus Fernandes? (0:40)

Open Extended Reactions

Tottenham are looking to complete "another bomba" transfer, says head coach Roberto De Zerbi, who described himself "like a shark" when looking to complete the signing of a desired player.

Spurs have been very active in the market this summer, breaking their transfer record twice when signing Mateus Fernandes from West Ham for £85 million ($113.7m) and then Sandro Tonali from Newcastle in a deal that could end up being worth as much as £100m ($133.8m).

Jan Paul van Hecke has also arrived from Brighton, while Andy Robertson and Marcos Senesi have also joined on free transfers. Spurs have also been linked with a deal to bring in Brazilian winger Savinho from Manchester City.

"Bomba" is a term frequently used by fans on social media for a sudden or unexpected transfer signing.

Roberto De Zerbi has promised more Tottenham transfer news. Photo by Ayush Kumar/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images.

"The transfer market, it's not finished for sure," De Zerbi said, as reported by The Athletic.

"We have completed 60% of our project in the transfer market. Now we have another bomba."

When asked if the "bomba" was close to being completed, De Zerbi said: "I hope, but it's not finished, for sure."

- De Zerbi on Tottenham's Bergvall: 'I don't want to convince anyone to stay'

- Tottenham require penalty shootout to beat Sydney FC in preseason friendly

"In the transfer market, when I want one player, I become like a shark," De Zerbi later added. "No chance to say no.

"I love working in the transfer market. It's not pressure, it's one of the nicest parts of my work, my job."

Tottenham begin their 2026-27 Premier League campaign with a trip across London to face Brentford on Aug. 22.