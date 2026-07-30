Monaco sign France U21 striker Matthis Abline to join Folarin Balogun

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AS Monaco signed Matthis Abline from Nantes on Thursday, forming a potential forward line with United States striker Folarin Balogun.

Monaco said the 23-year-old Abline signed a five-year contract without disclosing the transfer fee. It was reportedly €25 million ($28.6m).

Abline, a former France Under-21 international, scored 15 goals over the past two seasons in Ligue 1 for Nantes who were relegated and will play in the second tier this season.

Monaco placed seventh in Ligue 1 last season and start in the UEFA Conference League qualifying playoffs round on Aug. 20.

Monaco have signed Matthis Abline from Nantes. AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani

Balogun is preparing for his fourth season at Monaco after scoring three goals at the World Cup.

The U.S. was eliminated by Belgium in the round of 16 in a controversial game, after FIFA cleared Balogun from a red card ban to play following an intervention by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Balogun has since joined LeBron James in being represented by the Klutch Sports agency.