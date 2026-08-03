Jordan Henderson completes move to Chelsea after leaving Brentford

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Jordan Henderson has completed a move to Chelsea after leaving Brentford as a free agent via a mutual agreement.

The former Liverpool and England captain has signed a two-year deal at Stamford Bridge.

The 36-year-old had a year left on his contract at Brentford but the club announced he had departed last week.

"Given the size of the club, the manager, who I have great admiration for, and the quality of the players, this was a huge opportunity I couldn't turn down," Henderson said to club media.

"I was also so impressed with how much the ownership want Chelsea to be successful and move in the right direction.

"For me, it's about giving everything every single day, both on and off the field, to help the players around me and the team as much as possible. I'm very excited to get going.'

Henderson arrives as Chelsea's eighth signing of a busy summer, following the likes of Maxence Lacroix, Marco Palestra, Danny Welbeck and England teammate Morgan Rogers through the door.

The new arrivals will play under another new name at Stamford Bridge: manager Xabi Alonso.

Jordan Henderson is the latest signing at Stamford Bridge. (Photo by Rich Storry/Getty Images)

Henderson spent one season at Brentford after joining from Ajax in July 2025, making 32 appearances in the Premier League.

His move to Gtech Community Stadium marked his return to the Premier League after he had broken through at Sunderland and spent 12 years at Liverpool, playing 492 times for the club and lifting the Premier League, Champions League, FA Cup and League Cup as captain.

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After leaving Liverpool, he spent half a season at Saudi Pro League club Al Ettifaq, playing under former teammate Steven Gerrard.

Upon confirmation that he was leaving Brentford, boss Keith Andrews said: "Taking into consideration Jordan's ambitions and where our squad is currently, we both felt it was the right time for Jordan to pursue his career elsewhere."