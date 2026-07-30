Song Ui-Young once again using the ASEAN Championship to make up for lost time

Open Extended Reactions

HANOI, Vietnam -- One and a half years ago, Song Ui-Young had a tough call to make -- but he ultimately made the right decision.

Moving to Singapore to pursue his career at just the tender age of 17 -- which has led to him now becoming a citizen and representing the Lions 15 years on -- meant that he has missed plenty back home, or at least in his original home, in South Korea.

But ahead of the 2024 ASEAN Championship, there was a matter that just could not be ignored.

On the eve of the tournament, right after scoring a hat-trick for Lion City Sailors in the AFC Champions League Two, he announced he would absent himself from upcoming international duty as he needed to return to South Korea for "personal family issues". At the time, a visibly-emotional Song said: "I've been here for many years and I didn't look after my family."

It was later revealed that his mother had suffered a stroke while living alone the previous year and underwent brain surgery, but that his family had kept it a secret from him so that it would not be a distraction.

Song understandably chose to fulfil his duties as a son back at the end of 2024. His mother still needs medication but, with that, her condition is under control.

On the family front, Song has gone some way in making up for lost time. Now, he is looking to do the same with Singapore.

On Friday, the Lions continue their campaign in the ongoing ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup -- looking to build on opening victories over Cambodia and Timor-Leste.

Still, their next assignment is far from an easy one: away in Hanoi to face defending champions Vietnam at the intimidating Mỹ Đình National Stadium.

It was the Vietnamese who ended Singapore's charge last time out, inflicting on them a heavy 5-1 aggregate defeat in the semifinals just as the Lions were starting to dream again as they returned to the last four after missing out in 2022.

Although Song obviously has no regrets that he was not present then, the inescapable "what might have been" is providing added fuel ahead of the rematch with Vietnam -- who Singapore remarkably have not beaten since 1998.

"As we prepare for Vietnam tomorrow, some of my teammates, and even fans, have mentioned our semifinal [in 2024]," Song told ESPN in an exclusive interview.

"When I think back how I couldn't play then, because of the family issue that I had to go back to Korea, I felt at the moment like ... [it's a] bummer, you know?

"Finally I'm here to play against Vietnam in an away game. I have extra motivation and am ready to try and represent Singapore to the best [of my ability].

"We've taken six points from Cambodia and Timor-Leste. Results-wise, that is perfect. That was our aim. Now we have two 'finals' for the group stage against Vietnam and Indonesia. I feel like tomorrow is kind of a 'final' for qualification.

"We've already met the target of six points from the first two games. Now we [likely] only need three points from one game to qualify."

A nine-point haul will probably be enough to reach the semis, although there is a chance of a three-way tie on that tally -- which will introduce tiebreakers.

Singapore's cause is not helped by the fact that they will finish up the group stage with an equally-daunting clash -- albeit at home -- against Indonesia on Aug. 7.

On paper, the Lions are probably underdogs for both matches yet, just like how they encountered commendable resistance against Cambodia and Timor-Leste, Song believes the odds do not always guarantee the result.