New FA rules will give minimum 10-game bans to players found guilty of discrimination

The FA have updated their rules on discrimination. (Photo by Chloe Knott - Danehouse/Getty Images)

Players found guilty of discrimination face serving at least 10-game bans under enhanced Football Association rules.

In past seasons, suspensions of between six and 12 games have been recommended for aggravated breaches -- defined as any misconduct including an express or implied reference to ethnic origin, colour, race, nationality, religion, sex, gender, gender reassignment, sexual orientation or disability.

The rules also apply to managers and other officials, and a statement read: "The FA is committed to delivering a game free from discrimination.

"While significant progress has been made in recent years, discriminatory conduct continues to be a challenge across the game.

"Enhanced measures are necessary to tackle this abhorrent conduct, and The FA's updated sanction guidelines will now require Regulatory Commissions to impose a standard suspension of at least 10 matches in these circumstances."

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Sanctions of more than 10 matches can be imposed if significant aggravating factors are present, while lesser punishments are also possible if there are mitigating factors and the individual admits the breach at the earliest opportunity.

Six matches would be the minimum ban in such cases, while the only situation in which a lesser sanction could be imposed would be if the aggravated breach took place in writing only.

Any player or official committing a second aggravated breach, meanwhile, would face a stronger sanction than for their first offence.