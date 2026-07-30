Marcus Rashford says goodbye to Barcelona as Premier League season nears

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Marcus Rashford has said goodbye to Barcelona after returning to Manchester United ahead of the new Premier League season following the conclusion of his loan spell.

Barça had an option to make Rashford's move permanent for around €30 million ($34m), but opted against taking it up despite his performances for the club last season.

Sources told ESPN in June the Catalan club were still open to bringing him back for a lower fee or for a second loan spell, but the additions of Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi appear to have closed the door on the England forward.

"I'm very grateful to everyone at the club for making my time here such a positive and memorable experience," Rashford posted on social media Thursday.

"I've enjoyed every moment and will take many special memories with me. I wish the club and all its supporters the very best of luck and every success in the season ahead."

Rashford, 28, is currently on holiday after forming part of the England squad which finished third at the World Cup this month.

As things stand, he is expected back at Carrington early August to join United's preparations for the new Premier League season, which kicks off with a visit to newly promoted Hull City on Aug. 22.

However, his future remains uncertain, with reintegration into Michael Carrick's squad far from guaranteed.

Marcus Rashford scored 14 goals for Barcelona this past season. AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra

Sources told ESPN in June United would seek up to €40m ($46m) for a permanent transfer, while they would prefer not to let him join a rival in England.

United coach Carrick, meanwhile, has said a decision on Rashford will be taken when the moment is right, refusing to rule out a return to Old Trafford.

Rashford scored 14 goals and assisted 14 more in 49 appearances as he helped Barça win LaLiga and the Spanish Supercopa last season.

Sources told ESPN Barça were open to re-signing Rashford but in the end backed out because of the costs involved in the operation, instead preferring to pursue other options.

Forwards Gordon and Adeyemi have both joined this summer, the former in a €70m deal from Newcastle United and the latter from Borussia Dortmund for an initial €22m ($25m).

Barça remain in the market for a striker to replace the outgoing Robert Lewandowski, too, with Atlético Madrid and Argentina frontman Julián Álvarez their No.1 target.