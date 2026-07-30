Fulham agree £34m fee with Real Madrid for Gonzalo García, deal for César Palacios also close - sources

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Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Fulham for forward Gonzalo García to join the Premier League club, sources have told ESPN, and are close to another which will see midfielder César Palacios make the same move.

García, 22, made his Spain debut this year and is one of LaLiga's most promising young forwards -- having first impressed with Madrid at last summer's Club World Cup -- while central midfielder Palacios, 21, is a Spain youth international.

Both are highly rated by Fulham manager Álvaro Arbeloa, who took charge at Craven Cottage this summer after half a season as first-team coach at the Bernabéu.

Gonzalo García has scored 13 goals in 51 games for Real Madrid. (Photo By Dennis Agyeman/Europa Press via Getty Images)

Fulham will pay a €40 million (£34m/$46m) fee for García, sources said, and Madrid are now considering whether to sign another forward to replace him.

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García scored six goals in 952 LaLiga minutes last season -- with opportunities in the team limited due to the form of Kylian Mbappé -- after netting four times at the 2025 Club World Cup.

Arbeloa also coached both García and Palacios when in charge of Madrid's youth team, Real Madrid Castilla.