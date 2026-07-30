Senne Lammens cuts holiday short to return to Man United training - sources

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Senne Lammens has cut his holiday short to return to training with Manchester United ahead of the new season, sources have told ESPN.

Lammens was due to report back to Carrington on Monday, but has chosen to return on Thursday -- four days early. Sources have told ESPN that the goalkeeper is keen to get back to club football after the World Cup and build on his successful first season at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old was granted an extended break after being part of the Belgium squad this summer. He came on as a late substitute for Thibaut Courtois during the quarterfinal defeat to Spain, spilling a shot which led to Mikel Merino's winner.

Senne Lammens returned to training on Thursday. (Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Lammens, according to sources, asked to come back to United early to ensure he's ready to kick off the Premier League campaign when Michael Carrick's side face newly-promoted Hull City on Aug. 22.

He was voted as the Premier League's best transfer last season after his move from Royal Antwerp.

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Summer signing Youri Tielemans also reported to Carrington on Thursday, although his return to training was pre-agreed when he finalised his £35 million ($47m) move from Aston Villa following the World Cup.

United are next in action against Atlético Madrid in Solna, Sweden on Saturday before further summer friendlies against Paris Saint-Germain, Leeds United and Milan.