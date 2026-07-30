Harvey Elliott unsure on Liverpool future after 'very tough' Aston Villa stint

Open Extended Reactions

Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott has opened up on his "very tough" loan spell at Aston Villa and said he is still unsure about his long-term future at Anfield.

Elliott moved to Villa on loan last term expecting that it would mark the end of his time at Liverpool, whom he had joined from Fulham in 2019.

However, he made just nine appearances for Unai Emery's side, totalling 277 minutes across the course of the campaign due to a clause in his loan agreement which would have obligated Villa to sign him for £35 million ($47m) had he made a tenth appearance.

The 23-year-old has now returned to Liverpool for preseason, where he has an opportunity to impress new head coach Andoni Iraola, featuring in back-to-back wins over Sunderland and Wrexham in the United States.

"It's an incredible feeling," Elliott said after the Reds' 1-0 victory over Wrexham on Wednesday night.

"Especially, everyone knows, how much I love the club, and I've supported them from a very young age, so the feeling never goes, of putting a shirt back on, and representing the club, and doing your childhood dream, and, as I said, every time I put the strip on, I want to give it 100%."

Harvey Elliot played at Aston Villa last season. Dustin Satloff/Getty Images

Asked whether he thought he had played his last game for Liverpool when he signed for Villa, Elliott said: "Truthfully, yes. Because I wanted a new challenge.

"I wanted to kind of go and explore something, come out of my comfort zone, that I thought personally that would take me on as a player again.

"Unfortunately, it didn't work out, but the way I see it is, that's last season now I'm here. It's kind of a second chance, if you want to call it.

"Especially with the gaffer and new coaching staff coming in. It's another chance to impress, and hopefully get in their [good] books. But whatever happened last season, I wish Villa nothing but the very best, had a lot of love for them, and they treated me very, very well.

"Unfortunately, the situation happened, but it's another learning curve. It's a situation that I can take on in my career, and just keep looking forward.

"I'm here now, and I'm trying to cement my spot in the team or within the squad.

"Mentally, it was a very tough one. As I said, it was a learning curve. It was an opportunity for me to experience something new. As much as I didn't want to do it, and I don't wish it upon any other player, because it's not nice at all, but I have no hard feelings.

"I wish them all the very best. I did greatly have a lot of love for them. they treated me as one of their own, as it were, and for that. I respect them highly.

Elliot has played in both of Liverpool's two preseasons games this year. Bill Barrett/ISI Photos/ISI Photos via Getty Images

"It was tough, mentally and physically, but I'm on the other side of it now. I was able to get through it, and achieve something at the end of the season as well [by winning the Europa League with Villa].

"Another historical moment for the club, and to be part of that was another great situation. But my focus is on this season, at Liverpool, and I just need to see what happens."

Elliott was tipped for a hugely successful season last term, having impressed for England at the European Under-21 Championship the previous summer. The midfielder was expected in some quarters to be in contention for a place in the senior World Cup squad under Thomas Tuchel but his chances were scuppered by a lack of game time.

- Ngumoha reminds Liverpool of his potential as Barcola rumors swirl

- Lindop: How Iraola is changing Liverpool on U.S. preseason tour

- Liverpool preparing bid for PSG winger Bradley Barcola - sources

"[Emery] explained very, very clear and a fair few times," Elliott said. "The whole club were very apologetic, within the situation, and ultimately, it was a situation that I couldn't control, as long as I just knew 100% what the case was, and what the situation was.

"It was like: 'OK I can get over it. I know what the situation is now.' It was just about me handling it and showing my professionalism, and hopefully I'd done that within the club.

"I'm not that kind of guy who wanted to kick up the fuss, and cause problems, because no one really deserves that. It's just all part of football, and for me, as I said, it's a learning curve and an opportunity that I hope I don't experience again, but it's a situation where I know I've been able to get through it. I can do it again.

"I think I need to be more kind of cautious of my decisions. Ultimately, I'm still wanting to be selfish, within that aspect of doing what's right for me, and whether I'm staying here and fighting for my place, or whether that's potentially going elsewhere, I'm still unsure at this moment in time until I get some more intel.

"But I'm really happy to be back, since the first day I walked through the door at AXA [Training Centre], I had a big beaming smile on my face, and, as I've said before, about putting the shirt on, I don't want to take these moments for granted, because, last season, I thought it was the last opportunity I'd done it, and I'm back here now.

"I'm wearing this strip again and putting this shirt on, and I just want to be free, and just play as much as I can, and just enjoy, because sometimes I don't feel like I do it enough. Playing at Liverpool, there's no better feeling."