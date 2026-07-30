UEFA to boycott all FIFA competitions to protest World Cup private equity plan

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UEFA will boycott all FIFA competitions including the World Cup after an emergency meeting Thursday resolved to "unequivocally reject" FIFA president Gianni Infantino's plan to raise $20 billion of outside investment with a share sell-off to a private equity group.

The decision means that major nations including Germany, France, England and world champions Spain would not participate in the men's or women's World Cups.

Infantino revealed plans earlier this week for the sale of a stake in FIFA Forward Enterprises (FFE) that would raise huge funds in exchange for influence over future World Cups including broadcasting and commercial deals linked to the tournament.

The proposal, backed by American investor Josh Kushner and the bank JP Morgan, would trigger over $80 million in payouts to each of FIFA's 211 member associations between now and 2037. Infantino has set a Sept. 19 deadline for associations to accept the plan.

But following a virtual meeting of UEFA's 55 member associations in which sources told ESPN that over 50 associations took the floor and expressed unanimity in their anger at Infantino's proposals, European soccer's governing body has agreed to boycott all future FIFA competitions until the sell-off plan is abandoned.

The first test of this stance will come in September when Poland is due to host the Women's U-20 World Cup.

In a statement on behalf of UEFA and its 55 national associations, UEFA said: "UEFA and its national associations will not participate in FIFA competitions.

"UEFA and its 55 member associations stand as one. We unanimously and unequivocally reject FIFA's proposal to transfer ownership interests in the World Cup and other FIFA competitions to private investors.

"The World Cup cannot be treated as an investment product. It is one of football's greatest sporting legacies. It has been built over generations by players, national teams and supporters across every continent. No part of it should ever be surrendered to private investors. The World Cup is not for sale.

"As a result of today's discussion," the statement continued, "no UEFA national teams will participate in any FIFA competition for so long as these proposals remain alive, unless this proposal has been abandoned in its entirety and binding assurances have been given that FIFA will never again open its governance or competitions to private ownership.

"Nobody should be in any doubt: UEFA and its national associations will oppose these plans with absolute determination.

"There are moments when institutions are judged not by what they are prepared to accept, but by what they refuse to compromise. This is one of those moments. Some things are simply too important to sell. The FIFA World Cup belongs to football. It always will. And so long as Europe has a voice, it will never be for sale."

UEFA added that the lack of "meaningful consultation" over the FIFA plans was a further issue, which they regard as a "failure" by the world governing body. "It is both irresponsible and indefensible that a proposal of such significance for football was conceived in secret and brought to the brink of approval without any meaningful consultation with those entrusted with stewarding the game.

"This is not merely a profound failure of leadership, but an abdication of FIFA's duty as the custodian of world football. National associations around the world are now presented with an ultimatum: accept the irreversible capture of football's greatest competitions or bear the consequences.

"This is not a 'democratic decision', but governance by intimidation -- an act of coercion unworthy of an institution entrusted with the stewardship of the global game."

UEFA president Aleksander Čeferin is seen here with FIFA president Gianni Infantino. (Photo by Gualter Fatia - UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images)

Concerns over the influence of outside investors were also raised by UEFA.

"Our opposition goes far beyond process. The moment external investors acquire ownership interests in FIFA competitions, football changes forever. Commercial return becomes a permanent obligation.

"Investor expectations become a daily pressure. From that moment onwards, every decision on the international calendar, every decision on competition formats and every decision shaping the future of football is no longer driven by what best serves the game, but by what best serves shareholders.

"This model has no place in world football. Football's future cannot be dictated by the expectations of those whose first duty is to maximise financial return. Nor can the interests of national associations, leagues, clubs, players and supporters become subordinate to investor returns.

"Football cannot mortgage its future for financial gain. Europe's position is clear. We will never lend this model our legitimacy. No one has the moral authority to sell what they merely hold in trust for the next generation."

Concacaf's 41-member nations were also set to have an emergency meeting on Thursday.

Sources told ESPN on Wednesday that a potential FIFA boycott by European nations would mean women's football could become a "pawn in politics" since the next World Cup on tap is the 2027 edition of the Women's World Cup in Brazil.

Information from Emily Keogh was used in this report.