Newcastle name Matthias Jaissle head coach, replacing Eddie Howe

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Newcastle United have confirmed the appointment of Matthias Jaissle as the club's new head coach following the departure of Eddie Howe.

The former Al Ahli and RB Salzburg boss joins the Magpies on a four-year contract, the Premier League club announced Wednesday.

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The 38-year-old, who met up with the players at their preseason training camp in La Manga in Spain over the weekend, has started work after the relevant paperwork was finally completed.

Newcastle are reported to have paid significant compensation to Al Ahli, in excess of £9 million ($12m), to secure Jaissle's services.

His arrival comes just 18 days ahead of Newcastle's opening game of the new Premier League season against Liverpool at St James' Park on Aug. 23.

"It is an incredible honour to become head coach of Newcastle United," Jaissle said in a club statement. "This is one of the biggest clubs in European football, with a unique history, identity and supporter base, and I am excited to experience that passion and connection first-hand.

"When Newcastle United comes your way, you take notice. The ambition of the club, the vision for the future and the opportunity ahead made this an incredibly compelling place to be. I have followed the club's journey closely in recent years and the progress that has been made is clear for everyone to see."

Matthias Jaissle has won two consecutive AFC Champions League titles. (Photo by Yasser Bakhsh/Getty Images)

Jaissle arrives at St James' Park with a promising pedigree having guided RB Salzburg to back-to-back Austrian titles before heading for the Saudi Pro League in 2023 and winning successive Asian Champions League crowns with Al Ahli.

Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, Newcastle's majority owner, bought a controlling share in four Pro League clubs, including Al Ahli, in 2023.

"Matthias is one of the most exciting and highly regarded young coaches in football and I'm thrilled to welcome him to Newcastle United," Newcastle chief executive David Hopkinson said.

"We have conducted a thorough process, and he has emerged as the clear candidate for the role. He possesses all the qualities we were looking for."

Jaissle has big shoes to fill on Tyneside following Howe's decision to step down from his role on Friday after almost five years in charge.

The former Bournemouth boss was handed the reins in November 2021 just weeks after Amanda Staveley's consortium had completed its takeover, and aided by a significant cash injection he dragged the Magpies back from the brink of relegation from the Premier League.

In the process, he restored the connection between the fans and the club and created an optimism which was rewarded by a return to Champions League football and a first major domestic trophy in 70 years when they lifted the Carabao Cup in March 2025.

However, Howe departed after a difficult 2025-26 campaign, which was derailed before a ball had been kicked by Alexander Isak's defection to Liverpool.

This summer's departures of Kieran Trippier, Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali -- and the reported likely exit of skipper Bruno Guimarães to Arsenal -- have left the squad in a state of flux.

Jaissle's first game as Newcastle boss will be the preseason friendly against Valencia at the Mestalla on Aug. 8.

"I am incredibly excited about the future," Jaissle said. "I fully and unreservedly believe in this project, the ambition and the direction the club is taking.

"There is a clear vision, strong leadership and an exceptional platform to build on."

PA contributed to this report.