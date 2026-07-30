Manchester City working on deal to sign Marseille's Gerónimo Rulli - sources

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Manchester City are working on a deal for Marseille goalkeeper Gerónimo Rulli to replace James Trafford, sources have told ESPN.

Trafford is nearing a £40 million ($53m) move to Leeds United.

City have identified Argentina international Rulli as a replacement once the deal for Trafford goes through.

Rulli would provide competition for No. 1 Gianluigi Donnarumma if he arrives at the Etihad Stadium.

Gerónimo Rulli would replace James Trafford. (Photo by Mateo Villalba Sanchez/Getty Images)

Trafford is keen for more first-team opportunities after a frustrating season behind Donnarumma in the pecking order. The 23-year-old was limited to just four Premier League appearances after returning to the club from Burnley last summer.

Rulli has spent two seasons in Ligue 1 with Marseille and has also had spells at Ajax and Villarreal.

The 34-year-old has won eight caps for Argentina and was part of the squad which reached the World Cup final this summer.

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As well as a back-up goalkeeper, City remain interested in signing another midfielder and a right-back. The club are also braced for offers for Rodri and Savinho.

Rodri, who has a year left on his contract, is wanted by Real Madrid while Savinho was the subject of a bid from Tottenham last summer. Spurs are expected to return with a fresh offer for the Brazilian before the end of the transfer window.