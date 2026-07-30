Arsenal confident of signing Bruno Guimarães as Eddie Howe leaves Newcastle - sources

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Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United following the exit of manager Eddie Howe, sources have told ESPN's James Olley.

Guimarães has emerged as one of Arsenal's main targets this summer with Mikel Arteta looking to strengthen his squad as they prepare to defend their Premier League title.

Sources have told ESPN that Howe is set to leave Newcastle, while Anthony Gordon has joined Barcelona and Sandro Tonali has moved to Tottenham in another summer of significant outgoings for the north-east club.

Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle. ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images

Howe's departure has made Arsenal even more optimistic they can make a deal for Guimarães. A fee has not been agreed, but sources told ESPN that a move in excess of £70 million ($94m) is expected.

Newcastle were initially determined to keep the Brazil midfielder, but have now acknowledged Guimarães' desire to move to the Premier League champions.

Guimaraes was part of the Brazil squad which suffered a shock World Cup round-of-16 exit to Norway.

He has made 153 Premier League appearances for Newcastle since joining from Lyon in January 2022.

Information from ESPN's James Olley and Tom Hamilton contributed to this report.