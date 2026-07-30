Ex-Liverpool boss Arne Slot focused on European job, not Al Ahli - sources

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Arne Slot is aiming to return to club management in Europe's major leagues, sources have told ESPN, despite emerging as the leading contender to replace Newcastle United-bound Matthias Jaissle at Saudi pro League team Al Ahli.

Slot, 47, has been out of work since being fired by Liverpool in May after two seasons in charge at Anfield.

The former Feyenoord coach won the Premier League title at Liverpool in his first season in charge following the exit of Jurgen Klopp, but he left the club at the end of the last season with a year to run on his contract before being replaced by Andoni Iraola.

Arne Slot is seeking a return to management after his departure from Liverpool at the end of last season. Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Sources have said that Slot has been contacted by clubs in England, Germany and Italy this summer following his departure from Liverpool and he has also been named in the Netherlands as a potential candidate to replace Ronald Koeman as men's national team coach following the round of 32 elimination at the World Cup.

ESPN reported on Thursday that Eddie Howe is set to leave his role as Newcastle head coach, bringing an end to his five years in charge. With Jaissle reportedly set to replace Howe, Al Ahli are keen to hire Slot at the Jeddah-based club.

But after winning titles in the Netherlands and England, Slot is a prioritising a return to the European club game in his next job.