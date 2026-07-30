Culture Secretary backs World Cup boycott over FIFA private investment plan

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Gianni Infantino has been told "football belongs to the fans" by Culture Secretary Lisa Nandy after European nations threatened to boycott World Cups unless controversial private investment plans by FIFA are scrapped.

FIFA on Tuesday announced plans to create a private company to run its biggest events, including the World Cup, with external investors invited to buy shares. President Infantino later revealed the 211 member associations would each receive $40 million (£30m) as part of the proposition.

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However, Infantino's contentious proposal to create FIFA Forward Enterprise (FFE) and allow a group of private investors to buy shares has been met with a strong rebuttal by UEFA and its 55 member associations.

A UEFA crisis meeting on Thursday produced an unequivocal approach with European nations ready to boycott all FIFA competitions, including next year's women's World Cup and the next men's edition in 2030, unless the global body drops its plans.

It sparked a strong reaction across the globe and Labour MP Nandy quickly offered her support.

FIFA president Gianni Infantino is facing opposition to his plan to sell shares in the World Cup to a private equity group. Harry Langer/DeFodi Images/DeFodi via Getty Images

Nandy said of UEFA's boycott plans: "This is a principled decision that we strongly support. Football belongs to the fans, not billionaire investors. Enough is enough. It's time to take a stand to protect our game."

Fan group Football Supporters Europe said in a statement on X: "Game over, Gianni #InfantinOUT.

"The show of strength and unity that football needed. FSE proudly endorse the message shared by UEFA and its 55 member associations, echoing the views of millions of fans.

"The World Cup is not for sale."

UEFA vice-president Laura McAllister told BBC Five Live: "This is not a problem of UEFA's making, it's a problem that FIFA have created.

"There was no consultation, no due diligence, no proper governance over the proposal and they put us all in a position where we had to not just talk the talk, but walk the walk.

"And having come out so categorically as UEFA did, quite rightly and I couldn't be prouder of the stance we've taken this week, we then of course had to follow through with a very strong decision about what we did next.

"The fact that was supported by every single one of the 55 nations gives you a sense of how strongly people feel.

"Nobody wants players to suffer and nobody wants nations to suffer when it comes to the most prestigious competitions, but we've been pushed into this corner and that is really FIFA's responsibility."

UEFA sponsor Carlsberg was quick to stick the boot in on Infantino, who made headlines at this summer's World Cup with a number of new initiatives including hydration breaks in the middle of each half.

"Time for a hydration break, Gianni? Probably," Carlsberg said in a post on Instagram.

FIFPRO, the global union for professional footballers, voiced its concerns about the proposals in a statement, saying: "As workers, professional footballers are fundamental stakeholders in the game and decisions concerning the governance and development of international football inevitably have implications for the environment in which they work and compete.

"FIFPRO therefore expects proposals of this significance to be discussed openly and transparently, with the meaningful involvement of player representatives and the other relevant stakeholders.

"As reactions across the football community grow, FIFA carries a particular responsibility to unite the football industry rather than divide it. Decisions of this importance should be shaped through a genuine and inclusive process, not through ultimatums."