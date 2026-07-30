Real Madrid sign forward Carlos Espí from Levante

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Real Madrid have signed forward Carlos Espí from Levante on a five-year contract, the club announced on Thursday.

Spain youth international Espí, 21, scored 11 goals in LaLiga last season and was named the league's best player under the age of 23.

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Earlier on Thursday, ESPN had reported that Madrid were targeting Espí as a replacement for Gonzalo García, who is set to join Fulham.

Carlos Espí scored 11 league goals for Levante last season. Jose Luis Contreras/NurPhoto via Getty Images

"Real Madrid C.F. and Levante U.D. have agreed to the transfer of Carlos Espí, who will be tied to our club for the next five seasons, until June 30, 2031," Madrid said in a statement.

"At 21 years old, Carlos Espí has ​​played three seasons for Levante, making 66 appearances and scoring 20 goals.'

Espí will now compete with Kylian Mbappé and Endrick as forward options for new Madrid coach José Mourinho.

He is Madrid's fifth summer signing, following the arrivals of Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva, Ibrahima Konaté and Denzel Dumfries.

ESPN has reported that Madrid are also close to signing Yan Diomande from RB Leipzig and are confident of landing Rodri from Manchester City to complete a busy transfer window.