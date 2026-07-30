Casemiro joined Miami to help 'god of football' Messi win

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MIAMI -- Brazilian midfielder Casemiro labeled Lionel Messi the god of football, adding that he joined Inter Miami to help the Argentina forward win more trophies in his record-breaking career.

Casemiro signed with Inter Miami last week as a free agent to a contract through the 2027 MLS sprint Season, with an extension option until June 2029.

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The 34-year-old said he had several options on where he could continue his career after leaving Manchester United at the end of last season but the allure of Miami, and playing alongside eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Messi, held the most appeal.

"For me, without a doubt, I am coming only to play with the best player of all time," he told reporters Thursday as he was introduced to his new home in MLS. "I want to enjoy, I want to help him to keep winning because he is a winner. Another player is joining who wants to win, who wants to compete.

"I am where I want to be in MLS. I left United as a free agent, I had options in Italy, other teams in different places, but I am where I want to be ... I want to enjoy being with him, helping him win and making him bigger. He's one of, if not the god of football and I want to help."

Casemiro was presented as a new Inter Miami player on Thursday. AP Photo/Marta Lavandier

Since Messi joined Miami in 2023, the team has won the 2023 Leagues Cup trophy, the 2024 Supporters' Shield and 2025 MLS Cup.

Casemiro previously spent nine seasons at Real Madrid, where Messi's Barcelona side were the biggest rivals.

"The amount of problems Messi gave me, of course I dreamed of playing with him," Casemiro said. "I always wanted to play with the best. I could never stop him, I always needed help from my teammates. I am very happy that I am now with him, and I want to keep winning with him."

Casemiro made his Inter Miami debut on Saturday night in Canada during the 1-0 victory over CF Montreal. The midfielder will now look to play at his new home, Nu Stadium, this Saturday when facing the Columbus Crew.

The reigning MLS champion has won its last two matches since the league resumed play following the World Cup, and is second in the Eastern Conference and in the Supporters' Shield race with 37 points, two behind leader Nashville SC.

Messi has not appeared for Inter Miami since the World Cup, when he scored eight goals to lead Argentina to its second straight final, where it lost 1-0 to Spain. The 37-year-old returned from a break in Argentina to resume training at Miami on Wednesday, though it remains to be seen when he will be back in the team's lineup.

Casemiro also appeared in the World Cup, playing all five games for a Brazil side that suffered a disappointing exit to Norway in the round of 16.