Franco Baresi: AC Milan and Italy legend dies at 66

Franco Baresi, the legendary former AC Milan and Italy defender, has died at the age of 66.

One of football's greatest and most iconic centre backs, Baresi played his whole career in red and black -- captaining Milan for 15 seasons -- and was a World Cup winner with his country.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in tears," Milan said in a statement Friday.

"His example and integrity will remain forever embedded in the club's DNA, just like his iconic number 6 shirt. The condolences that AC Milan extend to the family of Franco Baresi in this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

No cause of death was given. In August 2025, Baresi underwent surgery to remove a pulmonary nodule and subsequently began a course of immunotherapy.

His last public appearance was at the opening ceremony for the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics in February, when along with former Inter Milan defender Giuseppe Bergomi, he carried the torch into the San Siro -- the stadium he formerly played in.

Franco Baresi has died at the age of 66. Marco Luzzani/Getty Images

Baresi played for Milan for 20 years, winning three European Cups and six Serie A titles. He earned 81 caps for Italy, winning the 1982 World Cup.

"Everyone at the club and all the Milanisti must live up to Franco Baresi's memory," his former club added. "We must be strong and gather every bit of energy, even at this saddest of times."

A true one-club man, Baresi progressed through the ranks at Milan and made his first-team debut at the age of 17 in April 1978.

He chose to stay with Milan even after it was relegated to Serie B -- for the second time in three seasons -- in 1982, just before he helped Italy win the World Cup that summer and was given the captaincy at the age of 22.

Baresi made more than 700 appearances for the Rossoneri, captaining the team to global dominance in the late 1980s and early 1990s.

Baresi is regarded as one of the best defenders of all time. Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

As well as the 1982 World Cup, Baresi also helped Italy finish runners-up in the 1994 competition -- although he was one of three Azzurri players to miss a penalty in the shootout defeat to Brazil in the final.

Baresi finished runner-up to teammate Marco van Basten in the Ballon d'Or award in 1989.

When Baresi retired in 1997, Milan also retired his No. 6 jersey -- which was a first for Italian football. The club also held a celebration match in his honor, featuring many stars Baresi had played with and against.

Baresi was made honorary president of Milan in 2020.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.