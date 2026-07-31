Franco Baresi: AC Milan and Italy legend dies aged 66

Franco Baresi, the legendary former AC Milan and Italy defender, has died at the age of 66.

One of football's greatest and most iconic centre-backs, Baresi played his whole career in red and black -- captaining Milan for 15 seasons -- and made 81 appearances for his country.

"The entire history of AC Milan is in mourning following the death of Franco Baresi," Milan said in a statement on Friday.

"His example and integrity will remain forever embedded in the club's DNA, just like his iconic number 6 shirt. The condolences that AC Milan extend to the family of Franco Baresi in this difficult time are shared by every Rossonero, who feels this loss as their own."

Baresi played for Milan for 20 years, winning three European Cups and six Serie A titles. He also won the 1982 World Cup with Italy.