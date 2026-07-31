Transfer rumors, news: Man United looking at pair of Serie A wingers

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Manchester United are looking at a pair of wingers in Serie A, while USMNT midfielder Gio Reyna is attracting interest from Ligue 1's Strasbourg.

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Francisco Conceição could be available for around €50 million, per Italian media reports. (Photo by Nicola Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

- Manchester United are interested in Juventus winger Francisco Conceição, according to transfer journalist Nicolo Schira. It is said that United have made an inquiry for the 23-year-old Portugal international, who Juve could be willing to part ways with this summer. Tuttosport reports that an offer worth at least €50 million would be required to land him, but there could be competition from the several Premier League clubs contacted by his agent, Jorge Mendes. Schira also reports that United have been tracking AC Milan winger Rafael Leão, 27, as a potential alternative option to reinforce their forward line.

- Arsenal and Liverpool are exploring a move for Sporting CP left back Maxi Araújo, according to The Sun. It is reported that both clubs have been contacted by the 26-year-old Uruguay international's representatives regarding a potential deal, but they want to consider whether he could be a strong fit for their respective squads before progressing further. Sporting are said to be looking for an offer worth at least £51.5 million to part ways with him, though they are already identifying replacements. Araújo was a standout player for Uruguay despite their disappointing World Cup campaign, scoring two goals in three games.

- Real Madrid winger Franco Mastantuono is on the radar of AS Roma and Fiorentina, Diario AS reports. Madrid are believed to be prioritising a season-long loan move in Europe for the 18-year-old to garner more playing time, with clubs in Serie A leading the race for him. Mastantuono made 23 LaLiga appearances last season and has also been linked with Fulham, but it is said that the Cottagers have been focused on other signings including striker Gonzalo García, who the Premier League club agreed a £34 million deal for on Thursday.

- Arsenal have been approached by AC Milan regarding a potential deal for attacking midfielder Ethan Nwaneri, according to transfer reporter Matteo Moretto. It is reported that the Milan have made an inquiry for the 19-year-old, but there is competition from multiple clubs including Premier League side Everton. Nwaneri scored two goals in nine Ligue 1 appearances while on loan at Marseille last season, starting just three matches.

- Borussia Mönchengladbach and USMNT attacking midfielder Gio Reyna is attracting interest from Strasbourg, The Athletic reports. Negotiations are reportedly ongoing with the 23-year-old's representatives amid belief that the Bundesliga club are willing to part ways with Reyna, who scored a memorable goal in the United States' 4-1 win over Paraguay at the World Cup. He has been linked with an exit from the club along with compatriot Joe Scally after making just four league starts last season, as the Foals look to rebuild their squad following a 12th-placed finish.

ESPN sources

Stu Forster/Getty Images

- Arsenal are increasingly confident of signing Bruno Guimarães from Newcastle United following the exit of manager Eddie Howe, sources have told ESPN's James Olley. Howe's departure has made Arsenal even more optimistic they can make a deal for Guimarães. A fee has not been agreed, but sources told ESPN that a move in excess of £70 million ($94m) is expected. Read

- Real Madrid have agreed a deal with Fulham for forward Gonzalo García to join the Premier League club, sources have told ESPN, and are close to another which will see midfielder César Palacios make the same move. Read

Other rumors

play 1:41 Is Eddie Howe leaving Newcastle a surprise?

- Barcelona remain in talks with Al Hilal regarding a deal for fullback Joao Cancelo. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Paris Saint-Germain are keeping tabs on FC Porto attacking midfielder Rodrigo Mora. (Foot Mercato)

- Manchester United have identified Newcastle left back Lewis Hall as a long-term replacement for Luke Shaw. (The Sun)

- Atletico Madrid remain interested in Barcelona forward Ferran Torres. (Mundo Deportivo)

- Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-André ter Stegen is closing in on a move to Ajax. (De Telegraaf)

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- Inter Milan are discussing a €40 million deal with Tottenham Hotspur for defender Cristian Romero. (Corriere dello Sport)

- Bayern Munich could consider a loan move away from the club for winger Bryan Zaragoza. (Sky Deutschland)

- Benfica defender Antonio Silva is set to complete a switch to Bournemouth on Friday. (A Bola)

- Napoli are in talks with Chelsea regarding a loan deal for defender Benoit Badiashile. It will include an option to make the move permanent for around €20 million. (Nicolo Schira)

- Nottingham Forest, Everton and Bournemouth are interested in Dynamo Kyiv defender Taras Mykhavko. (Ben Jacobs)

- Brentford are closing in on a deal to sign Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangare. (L'Equipe)