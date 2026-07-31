Bradley Barcola? Liverpool should replace Mohamed Salah first - Jamie Carragher

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Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher believes his old club should prioritise signing a replacement for Mohamed Salah ahead of their pursuit of Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola.

The French international mostly plays on the left wing, but Salah manned the opposite flank during a successful nine-year stint at Anfield.

Cody Gakpo, exciting youngster Rio Ngumoha and new signing Víctor Muñoz are all current left wing options at Liverpool.

Sources have told ESPN that the club are preparing to make their first bid for Barcola, with PSG believed to value him at around €150 million (£128.5m/$170.9m).

Jamie Carragher does not believe that Bradley Barcola will play in Mo Salah's old position. Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images.

"He's a great player, there's no doubt about that -- I'd love to get Barcola at Liverpool," Carragher said to Sky Sports News.

"But he's a left winger for me.

"Liverpool's big thing that stands out like a sore thumb right now is replacing Mo Salah, a right winger. And I don't think Liverpool have got anybody really in the squad who looks fully comfortable playing right wing.

"They probably have at least four players in the squad before Barcola joins, if he joins, who could play on the left-hand side comfortably.

"But if you're saying to me, do I want Barcola to come and Liverpool are going to sign a right winger as well? I'll be absolutely delighted because players would have to move on. Of course they would.

"But right now, I felt this summer would be about replacing Mo Salah. Barcola doesn't replace Mo Salah."

When asked if signing Barcola could block the development of Ngumoha, who scored in a preseason victory over Wrexham this week, Carragher said that the 17-year-old needs to be playing regular football.

"Rio's a young lad, he's really good. I think he's going to kick on from where he did last season. But that is a point: you're buying a really young player for a lot of money in Barcola, who's better than Rio Ngumoha right now.

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"But you think eventually in the next year or two, Rio would want to be playing week in, week out for Liverpool. And that's up to him to prove it.

"So when you pay that type of money for a young player in his position, it does leave you scratching your head a little bit. "There's talk that Rio Ngumoha could play on the right and get some minutes there. As a young player, that's fine, playing on both sides. But I think his position is the left wing now.

"But if they go out and get a player for the right wing, bring Barcola in and then sell a couple of the wide players that they have on the books right now, I think that'd be fantastic."

Additional reporting from ESPN's Beth Lindop was used in this report.