Bee-utiful! Haaland unveils Man City's new 2026-27 away kit

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Erling Haaland was among the Manchester City stars enlisted to model to club's bee-themed away kit for the 2026-27 season. Puma

Manchester City have revealed their new away kit for the 2026-27 season and you could say that there is already plenty of buzz surrounding it -- if you'll excuse the woeful pun.

This is because the kit is a testament to the humble worker bee, which has long been symbolic of the city of Manchester and its hard-working industrial roots. Much like the trade ship that has also adorned City's club crest since the 1890s, the bee has also been a staple fixture on the Manchester coat of arms since 1842.

As such, the jersey is black and yellow and has a mass of busy bees swarming all over it in the form of a repeating pattern embedded within the material.

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With a Premier League title to reclaim and a couple of domestic cups to defend, City will be hoping that the Enzo Maresca era quickly becomes typified by the same levels of energy, graft and hivemind work ethic.

Manchester City

City have delved into some fairly niche subjects in search of kit inspiration in recent years with Oasis album covers, the Hacienda nightclub, rusty shipping canal bridges and even the grey Mancunian drizzle being used as jump-off points -- so we'd argue that this is fairly subdued and straightforward in comparison.

It's also not the first time that City have used the bee as inspiration for an away kit either, with the 2009-10 shirt by Umbro featuring a similar colourway that implemented yellow flashes on a black base as a visual salute to the industrious insect.

The 2026-27 away kit will be debuted during the club's imminent preseason tour of Asia, which consists of three games starting with a friendly against Inter Milan in Hong Kong this Saturday then back to back exhibitions against a K League All-Stars side and Atlético Madrid in the South Korean capital of Seoul next week.

The bee-themed uniform will be revealed for the first time in Hong Kong, where it will be launched during a special event at The Harbour Pitch -- a floating football pitch sitting atop a pontoon that is currently bobbing around in Victoria Harbour. It will then be worn for the first time against Inter on Aug. 1.