Cole Palmer jokes about Morgan Rogers using his celebration: 'He'll have bailiffs at the door'

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Cole Palmer has joked that new Chelsea teammate Morgan Rogers should be wary of using his trademark 'ice cold' celebration.

The two have been friends for a number of years, having been at Manchester City together earlier in their careers.

They are now teammates again Rogers after joined Chelsea from Aston Villa earlier this month in a record deal for a British player.

According to Rogers, the former Middlesbrough man was actually the first one of the pair to use the now famous 'ice cold' celebration in a professional game but Palmer officially trademarked it with the UK Intellectual Property Office in 2025.

Cole Palmer and Morgan Rogers are good friends off the pitch and will now be playing together at Stamford Bridge, maybe even doing the same celebration. James Baylis - AMA/Getty Images

Asked in a news conference if Palmer will tell Rogers to keep his hands off his celebration, Palmer joked that Rogers might end up with the bailiffs at the door:

"We've not even spoken about it. It's just one of them. He does it, I do it," Palmer laughed. "I've trademarked it so if he tries to do anything, he'll have bailiffs at his door.

"No, we'll do it together."

Palmer and Rogers came through the England youth team together, too, although only Rogers went to the World Cup this summer with the national team, while Palmer was left at home by Thomas Tuchel.

Palmer, 24, said that he did watch England at the World Cup but admitted that he fell asleep during the now-famous 3-2 win over Mexico at the Estadio Azteca. Understandably so as that mach kicked off at 2 a.m. BST.

Speaking about his excitement on his old friend Rogers joining him at Stamford Bridge, Palmer was full of praise and also told reporters that he knew the former Aston Villa striker was on his way before it was officially announced.

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"Everyone knows how good he is, and obviously he's one of my best friends, so I'm very happy about him coming here.

"We always speak and when I heard Chelsea were trying to sign him, I was texting him even more persuading him to come. He was probably sick of me by that point! I'm glad here's here now and I'm looking forward to sharing the pitch with him.

"He told me straightaway that he was coming, but we kept it to ourselves. It was a difficult secret to keep before it was announced!"

Chelsea's next preseason fixture is against fierce rivals Tottenham on Aug. 1 in Sydney, kicking off at 10:45 a.m. BST.