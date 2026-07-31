Liverpool vs. Leeds: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kickoff time, live stream, team news

Iraola: Isak is going to be massive for Liverpool next season (0:33)

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Liverpool and Leeds will continue their preparation for the 2026/27 Premier League season when they meet in Chicago.

Liverpool recently beat Wrexham in New York and Sunderland in Nashville as part of this tour of the U.S.

This summer is new manager Andoni Iraola's first preseason in charge as he looks to improve on Liverpool's fifth place Premier League finish last season.

As part of their summer fixture list, Leeds also recently played Wrexham Stateside, losing in Tampa before they beat Sunderland in New Jersey.

Under Daniel Farke, Leeds finished 14th in last year's Premier League.

Here's everything you need to know about Sunday's match at Soldier Field, home of the NFL's Chicago Bears.

Liverpool play Leeds in Chicago on Sunday. Photo by Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images.

How to watch

This clash will be shown on both clubs' streaming service, All Red Video and LUTV.

Key details

Date, kickoff time

U.S. ET: Sunday, Aug 2, 4 p.m.

UK BST: Sunday, Aug. 2, 9 p.m.

India IST: Monday, Aug 3 , 1:30 a.m.

Australia AEST: Monday, Aug 3, 6 a.m.

Venue: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois.

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Team News

Liverpool

Liverpool were initially without several big names in their travelling party in the U.S. Dominik Szoboszlai was the most senior man in the starting XI against Wrexham and he duly wore the captain's armband. However, Ryan Gravenberch, Alexander Isak, Jérémy Jacquet and Florian Wirtz all look set to see their first action of the summer on Sunday.

Against Wrexham, Rio Ngumoha impressed with a goal after coming off the bench and could well be in line for more minutes in Chicago.

One man who will not feature is Joe Gomez who looks set to miss the start of the Premier League season after being injured against Sunderland last weekend.

Leeds

After summer signing Harry Wilson made his first appearance against Wrexham, Leeds handed out another debut to Tarik Muharemović during Thursday's victory over Sunderland.

The defender moved from Italian club Sassuolo in a deal worth £34.1 million ($45.9m)

Lukas Nmecha scored the only goal of the contest in New Jersey.