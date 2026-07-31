Man United vs Atlético Madrid: TV channel, how to watch in UK, kickoff time, live stream, team news

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Manchester United are set to continue their preseason action when lining out against Atlético Madrid on Saturday afternoon.

This will be a third outing for Michael Carrick's side this summer ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League season.

So far, they have lost to Wrexham 1-0 while also beating Rosenborg 5-0.

United finished third in the league last season after Carrick took over midway through the campaign. Former manager Ruben Amorim was dismissed in January, paving the way for the former United midfielder to take charge.

Atlético have played just one friendly so far in this preseason, beating Getafe 4-1 on Wednesday.

Here's everything you need to know about Saturday's match.

Michael Carrick leads a Man United training session.. Photo by Ash Donelon/Manchester United via Getty Images,

How to watch

Like all of United's preseason outings, this clash will be shown on MUTV.

Key details

Date, kickoff time

U.S. ET: Saturday, Aug 1, 9 a.m.

UK BST: Saturday, Aug. 1, 2 p.m.

India IST: Saturday, Aug 1, 6:30 p.m.

Australia AEST: Sunday, Aug 2, 11 p.m.

Venue: Strawberry Arena, Solna, Sweden.

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Team News

Manchester United

United will announce their squad of players travelling to Sweden on Friday.

Atlético Madrid

New signing Morten Hjulmand featured in that training ground match against Getafe. The former Sporting Lisbon midfielder could well see further game time against Manchester United.

Atlético's other significant signing so far this summer is Kang-in Lee, who arrived from PSG in a €40 million move. He has yet to feature in this preseason.

One man who is not expected to play on Saturday is Julián Álvarez given his uncertain future. Barcelona are known to be interested in the Argentinian striker.