'Italian football has lost one of its legends' - Tributes pour in after the death of Franco Baresi

Open Extended Reactions

Franco Baresi only played for AC Milan in his club career Photo by Christian Liewig/TempSport/Corbis via Getty Images.

Paolo Maldini has led the outpouring of tributes to his former AC Milan captain Franco Baresi following the death of the Italy legend.

AC Milan announced on Friday that Baresi had died at the age of 66.

Maldini, 58, paid an emotional tribute to Baresi, one of football's greatest and most iconic centre-backs.

"Today I feel the same way as I did whenever, for whatever reason, you couldn't take to the pitch alongside us: how will we manage without our Captain?" Madini wrote on Instagram.

"You taught me to fight until my very last breath, what it means to be devoted to the shirt, and the value of being a true leader. You did so by example, every single day: few words, but so many deeds.

"You protected me when I was a child, guided me as a teenager and inspired me as a man. You were the greatest footballer I've ever had the honour of playing alongside."

- Franco Baresi: AC Milan and Italy legend dies at 66

Baresi played for Milan for 20 years, winning three European Cups and six Serie A titles. He earned 81 caps for Italy, winning the 1982 World Cup.

He also helped Italy finish runners-up in the 1994 competition -- although he was one of three Azzurri players to miss a penalty in the shootout defeat to Brazil in the final.

"Italian football has lost one of its legends," Italy's Football Federation president Giovanni Malagò said of Baresi.

"An extraordinary champion who, throughout his entire career, wore only two shirts: that of Milan and the Azzurri. A romantic choice that earned him a rightful place in the hearts of fans and millions of Italians.

"We will honour his memory as he deserves during the national team's upcoming matches -- the very national team to which he always showed exceptional loyalty, becoming one of its most glorious symbols."

Franco Baresi in action during Italia '90. Photo by Peter Robinson - PA Images via Getty Images

UEFA mourned the passing of "one of the game's greatest ever defenders."

Former AC Milan star Clarence Seedorf honoured Baresi, who finished runner-up to teammate Marco van Basten in the Ballon d'Or award in 1989.

"I am at a loss for words," he wrote. "Franco Baresi -- football legend, great man, and unforgettable Captain -- has left us far too soon. There is no need to recount your impact; your story speaks for itself. You were, and will remain, an eternal symbol of leadership, loyalty, elegance, and class. Your legacy will live on, inspiring generations well beyond the football pitch. "

When Baresi retired in 1997, Milan also retired his No. 6 jersey -- which was a first for Italian football.

Serie A hailed the impact that Baresi had on the game.

"A footballer who played the libero position like few others, becoming a role model for entire generations," a statement said.

"The entire Serie A League joins in mourning the passing of Franco Baresi and extends its deepest condolences to his family."