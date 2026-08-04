Barcelona complete the signing of Kerolin in club-record deal

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Kerolin has become Barcelona's club-record deal as they continue to rebuild their team this summer. Jack Thomas - The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Barcelona have completed the signing Manchester City forward Kerolin Nicoli in a club-record deal worth up to €1.5 million ($1.7m.)

Kerolin, 26, is not a direct replacement for Alexia Putellas but arrives to strengthen the European champions after several significant departures this summer.

In addition to Putellas, Salma Paralluelo, Mapi León and Ona Battle have all moved on.

The €1.5m represents Barça's biggest ever outlay on a player for the women's team, while it is also one of the highest fees ever paid in the women's game.

It is not currently clearly established what the biggest transfer ever is, but it has changed frequently in recent years.

Orlando paid $1.5 million to Tigres for Mexican playmaker Lizbeth Ovalle last August, which was a world record at the time.

London City Lionesses broke that world record in September when they acquired French midfielder Grace Geyoro from Paris Saint-Germain for €1.65 million (about $1.9 million at the time).

London City disputed the widespread reporting of the fee at the time, but FIFA's official documentation of 2025 transfers listed Geyoro as the most expensive transfer of the year.

Earlier this summer, Sweden forward Felicia Schröder's move to Real Madrid then broke the record again, according to her former club BK Häcken and her agent, Linus Gunnarsson.

Barça have never previously broke the €1m-barrier, with Kika Nazareth, Keira Walsh and Ewa Pajor, all signed for around €500,000, their past big money signings.

It has been a busy summer at Barça, who won all four trophies available to them last season -- the Champions League, Liga F, the Copa de la Reina and the Spanish Supercopa.

- Barcelona sign U.S. goalkeeper Tyler McCamey

- Salma Paralluelo joins OL Lyonnes on four-year deal after leaving Barcelona

- WSL fixtures: London City's Alexia Putellas to make WSL debut against Man United

Kerolin becomes their fourth signing of the summer after the arrivals of goalkeeper Tyler McCamey and defenders Renee Van Asten and Martina Fernández.

Goalkeeper McCamey has joined from Dallas Trinity to provide competition for Cata Coll, while Van Asten and Fernández will bolster the defence.

Additions to Pere Romeu's squad were necessary after a string of high profile exits at the end of last season.

Putellas and León have both moved to London City, Batlle joined Arsenal and Paralluelo made the switch to OL Lyonnes.

Meanwhile, winger Caroline Graham Hansen and defender Marta Torrejón have both extended their contracts.