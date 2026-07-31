John Stones 'thrilled' to be living dream of playing abroad following Inter Milan move

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John Stones has said he is thrilled to have joined Inter Milan and be fulfilling a lifelong dream of playing abroad after a decade of success with Manchester City.

The second signing of the Pep Guardiola era joined the managerial great in making a summer exit from the Etihad Stadium having helped the club win 20 major trophies.

Stones' haul included six Premier League titles, three FA Cups and five Carabao Cup successes, as well as the unforgettable treble-sealing Champions League triumph in 2023.

Inter were the opponents that day and have become his new home having signed a two-year deal at San Siro.

John Stones has moved to Serie A with Inter Milan after ending his 10-year stay at Man City. Internazionale/Inter via Getty Images

"I feel a lot of emotions, to be honest," Stones told club media. "An overwhelming feeling of happiness and pride. Excitement to start this new chapter, this new journey, and what a place to do it.

"Definitely [moving abroad] is something that I always wanted to do. When this opportunity came up, I spoke with my family and we didn't hesitate to come here."

Stones had interest from the Premier League and across Europe, but he could not ignore the pull of playing for the Italian champions.

The 32-year-old becomes the fourth Englishman to represent Inter, where he joins former City teammate Manuel Akanji in defence and will play under another old colleague in assistant Aleksandar Kolarov.

"I'm someone who's very hungry to win again," Stones said. "I think that's first and foremost.

"I've been very, very lucky and fortunate to have won so many things in the past, and I want to bring that experience here and help the team, help the club.

"And keep learning and growing as a player under the manager and also Kola, the assistant, who was a team-mate of mine as well at City.

"I'm very excited and hopefully I can bring all my attributes. I'm very, very open to learning new things and a new way of football and a new league."

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Stones links up with Inter fresh from helping England achieve their best World Cup finish on foreign soil, although bronze was not the medal Thomas Tuchel's side were striving for.

"Very busy summer but an exciting one," the 94-cap defender said. "I'm always proud to play for my country and to have represented them so many times and got to some big milestones in our country's history.

"It' s something that I was really proud of, getting the bronze medal. It's not what we went there for, but we made some more history and I'm really proud of that.

"And obviously I'm extremely proud of coming here and I think my smile says it all."