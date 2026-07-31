Chelsea fined £10m, but avoid points deduction for breaching FA agent rules

Open Extended Reactions

Chelsea have been fined £10 million ($13m) and handed a suspended two-window transfer ban after admitting 74 breaches of Football Association agents rules.

The club were initially given a suspended six-point deduction along with the fine but following a successful appeal, the points penalty has now been replaced by the transfer ban, which is suspended until June 30, 2027. The FA can apply to activate the ban if Chelsea commit similar breaches before that date.

Chelsea were charged by the FA in September for breaches which relate to FA regulations covering agents, working with intermediaries and third party investment in players.

The club's new owners self-reported the breaches to the football authorities in 2022, when they were in the process of buying the club from Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich.

The six-point deduction, suspended until June 30, 2027 was imposed by the independent commission which initially heard the case but the club appealed against that.

Chelsea have previously entered sanction settlements in regard to this matter with the Premier League and UEFA.

Chelsea have avoided a points deduction for breaching FA agent rules. Getty Images

"Chelsea FC admitted to the 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until 30 June 2027, and a £10 million fine," a statement from the FA said on Friday.

"The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing. In its place, the Appeal Board imposed a registration ban for two complete and consecutive transfer windows which is suspended until 30 June 2027."

The FA added that it "is continuing to investigate individual misconduct arising out of this case."

The £10m Chelsea have been fined will be invested into grassroots football.

Chelsea issued a statement saying: "In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all applicable regulators. Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents."

The club said they were "pleased to confirm that, now the FA process has concluded, this brings all regulatory proceedings against the club to a close."

Information from PA was used in this report.