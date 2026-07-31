Man City want Ayyoub Bouaddi regardless of Rodri's future - sources

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Manchester City will push ahead with a deal with Ayyoub Bouaddi regardless of doubts about Rodri's future at the Etihad Stadium, sources have told ESPN.

City are expecting offers for Rodri from Real Madrid after the La Liga side reignited their interest in the midfielder following his performances for Spain at this summer's World Cup.

City remain keen to agree a new contract with the 30-year-old, who only has one year left on his current deal.

Enzo Maresca addressed Rodri's future at a news conference on Friday ahead of City's friendly against Inter.

"It's just speculation at this moment," said the Italian.

Manchester City are interested in Ayyoub Bouaddi regardless of Rodri's future. Photo by Rob Newell - CameraSport via Getty Images.

"Rodri had a surgery last Monday, everything was fine. Now, some time off. The main focus for him when the season finished was the World Cup, now he enjoys some rest. We haven't had any conversations [about the contract].

"Any manager in the world wants Rodri because he's a top player. So it's important for me, for the club and for everyone."

Sources have told ESPN that City's interest in Bouaddi, one of the breakout stars at the World Cup, is not linked to Rodri's future.

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The 18-year-old is considered a long-term target and it's possible he could arrive at the Etihad even if Rodri stays beyond the transfer deadline.

City have made contact with Bouaddi's club, Lille, and are hopeful that a deal can be agreed. If an agreement is reached, he could be included in Maresca's first-team squad this season or loaned back to Lille for a year to continue his development in Ligue 1.