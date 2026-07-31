Jamshedpur FC withdraw from ISL

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Jamshedpur FC announced that they will no longer play in the Indian Super League, starting from the 2026-27 season.

Jamshedpur Football And Sporting Private Limited (JFSPL), the company under Tata Steel which owns Jamshedpur FC, said in a statement that they remain "committed, in other capacities, to the continued growth and development of football in India."

"We will continue in our endeavour to to promote and develop the game of football, including at the grassroots level. We will continue to identify and develop young football talent across India to create a strong pathway for young players from grassroots to national and international football," JFSPL said.

The Times of India had reported earlier that Jamshedpur FC had missed the July 20 deadline given by the All India Football Federation for clubs to confirm their participation in the ISL, and also pay the first instalment of the participation fee. At the time, the delay was attributed to the need for shareholder approval before JFSPL could make a final decision on playing in the ISL under the new league structure where the clubs themselves are at the forefront of running the league, through an appropriate operating authority.

Now, with the club confirming that they will not continue in the ISL, the Tata Group's footprint in Indian Football is restricted to the Tata Football Academy, which is based in Jamshedpur.

Jamshedpur are, in fact, currently taking part in the Durand Cup, having played one group stage game, which they won 5-0 against Defenders FC of the Sri Lankan Armed Forces. It remains to be seen whether Jamshedpur will fulfill their remaining fixtures in the Durand Cup, the next of which is against SC Delhi on August 2.

Jamshedpur finished fifth in the ISL last season, which was their ninth in the competition, after being inducted into the ISL prior to the start of the 2017-18 season, alongside Bengaluru FC. In their nine seasons in the ISL, Jamshedpur won the league shield once, in 2021-22, under Owen Coyle. Apart from that season, Jamshedpur had only made the playoffs of the ISL once, in 2024-25 under Khalid Jamil.