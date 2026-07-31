Singapore grind out draw in Vietnam to stay top of Group A in ASEAN Championship

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HANOI, Vietnam -- Singapore have survived an onslaught at Mỹ Đình National Stadium -- with the woodwork twice coming to their rescue -- to force a gritty 0-0 draw with defending champions Vietnam that could prove crucial to their 2026 ASEAN Championship aspirations.

With Vietnam dominating proceedings as expected, the visitors regularly found their goal under threat and, at times, were only escaping by the skin of their teeth.

Nguyen Hoang Duc came closest to opening the scoring in the first half when a trademark piledriver from the edge of the box in the 30th minute came crashing back off the bar.

Vietnam came excruciatingly close again with ten minutes remaining when it was Geovane Magno's turn to send an effort into the bar after pouncing on a loose ball just outside the area.

But the hosts also had plenty of other chances to snatch the win but were left down by some indecisive finishing on certain occasions, while Singapore also deserve credit for some dogged defending which bailed them out in a few dire-looking situations.

More to follow...