U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham becomes first leader of a major country to call on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign

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The U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham has called on FIFA president Gianni Infantino to resign over the plan to sell stakes in the World Cup to a private equity group.

Infantino is under serious pressure, as his proposals have been met with swift backlash from UEFA, Concacaf and the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) -- who have all rejected the plans.

All 55 member nations of UEFA have agreed to boycott FIFA competitions as long as FIFA's proposals remain active.

Andy Burnham is the first leader of a major country to call on Gianni Infantino to resign. Kirsty Wigglesworth - WPA Pool/Getty Images

That means major nations including Germany, France, England and world champions Spain will not participate in the men's or women's World Cups as long as Infantino's proposals to sell stakes in the tournament are still in place.

Burnham -- the leader of the Labour party who became the PM just over two weeks ago -- described Infantino's plans as an "outrageous suggestion."

Burnham has now become the first leader of a major country to call on Infantino to resign.

When asked about the controversial FIFA plans on Friday, Burnham said: "My view is strengthening -- this was an outrageous suggestion.

"The idea that it could even be brought forward, in my view, shows that the FIFA [president] is the wrong man to lead the organisation."

Burnham, a keen Everton fan, has already previously condemned Infantino's proposals. He took to social media on Tuesday to join the chorus of criticism that has arisen in light of the news of the plans breaking.

"Let me say this very directly. Football does not belong to investors. It belongs to the people who fill the stands and who stand on the touchline week in, week out, rain or shine," Burnham said.

"The World Cup is not a product. It is the greatest competition in world sport, and it was never anyone's to sell. Dress the deal up however you like. Once you have sold a piece of it, you have sold out.

"Football belongs to the fans. It always has, and it always will."

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Infantino's plans have met a groundswell of opposition. On Friday, senior FIFA adviser and former U.S. Soccer president Carlos Cordeiro, who represented the world soccer body on the White House Task Force for the World Cup, resigned in protest.

"I cannot stand by while FIFA considers selling a stake in the World Cup," Cordeiro, a former Goldman Sachs banker, said in a resignation statement that also urged other senior FIFA staff to speak out.

"Let me be clear. I had no involvement in this proposal, and I oppose it unequivocally."

Information from PA contributed to this report.