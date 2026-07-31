Eddie Howe confirms Newcastle exit: 'Privilege of my lifetime'

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Eddie Howe has said managing Newcastle has been the privilege of his life after confirming he had stepped down as head coach.

Sources told ESPN on Thursday that Howe would be resigning from his role after a five-year stint at St. James' Park.

The 48-year-old ended the Magpies' 70-year wait for domestic silverware with Carabao Cup glory in 2025, as well as overseeing qualification for the Champions League twice.

However, a disappointing campaign saw Newcastle finish 12th in the Premier League last season and the club have endured a difficult transfer window this summer.

Howe oversaw Wednesday's 4-1 pre-season friendly defeat at Bristol City on Wednesday night and it emerged the following morning that he was set to leave after nearly five years in charge.

The Premier League club confirmed his exit on Friday afternoon, saying they had accepted his decision to step down and thanked him for his "extraordinary contribution."

Eddie Howe has brought an end to his five-year stint on Tyneside. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images)

Departing Howe said in a lengthy statement: "After a period of personal reflection, I have decided that now is the right time for me to step away from my role as head coach of Newcastle United.

"After nearly five years of giving my life, heart and soul into the club with unrelenting energy, I feel that it is in the best interests of both myself and the club to step away, recharge and take a break.

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"Although it's been incredibly difficult to make this decision, I know in my heart that it's the right one. I have always put the best interests of Newcastle before my own in every single decision I have made whilst I've been here and this one is no different.

"It has been the privilege of my lifetime to have been the manager of Newcastle United.

"It is difficult to put into words what this club, the city and its supporters mean, and will always mean, to me and my family."