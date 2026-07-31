Chelsea and Ukraine's Mykhailo Mudryk free to return to playing after doping ban resolved

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Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk can return to playing immediately after the Football Association and the World Anti-Doping Agency "resolved his appeal" against a ban for failing a doping test.

The Ukrainian was suspended for four years after failing a drug test which revealed the presence of a low concentration of meldonium, a prohibited substance, in 2024.

Mudryk filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport while changes to WADA procedures in the interim mean that had his failed test produced the same result now, charges would not have been brought.

Mykhailo Mudryk was originally suspended for four years but, after two years, is now free to return to playing. Daniel Kopatsch/Getty Images

The FA said: "Changes have been made...Which, while not retroactive, mean that if Mr Mudryk's sample was collected today, the concentration of meldonium in the sample would not have been reported and no anti-doping rule violations would have resulted.

"Further to that development and to other circumstances of the case, the FA and Mr Mudryk have now -- with the agreement of WADA -- resolved the appeal proceedings.

"As a part of the agreement, Mr Mudryk accepted that he had committed the ADRVs charged and acceded to a period of ineligibility equal to the time served at the date of the agreement.

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"Mr Mudryk is no longer ineligible and may return to competition with immediate effect."