Chelsea complete transfer of Barcelona teen Guilia Dragoni

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Guilia Dragoni has spent the last two seasons on loan at AS Roma. Getty

Chelsea have completed the signing of Guilia Dragoni from Barcelona.

The 19-year-old joined Barcelona in 2023 but spent the past two seasons on loan at Roma, gaining vital Champions League experience.

Despite her age, Dragoni is an integral part of the Italian national team having made her debut in 2023 and made her World Cup debut the same year at the age of16.

Sources told ESPN that Chelsea were keen to sign a versatile young attacker, with Dragoni able to play in midfield, on the wing and as a striker. The club tracked her for several years before agreeing a fee with Barcelona for her transfer.