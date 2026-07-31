Angel City's Jun Endo has torn ACL, will miss rest of season

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Angel City FC forward Jun Endo suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in her right knee on July 11, and she will miss the rest of the NWSL season, the team announced on Friday.

It marks Endo's second torn ACL in just over two years. She tore her left ACL in 2024.

Endo wrote on her Instagram on July 15 that she is "working hard every day to recover.

"It'll take time... but I'll keep staying positive and doing everything I can to get back to the place I love."

Endo tore her left ACL during Angel City's 2024 preseason and missed all of the 2024 and the first half of 2025 recovering.

She played in 10 matches for Angel City last year after returning in August, and she registered one assist. Endo's first full 90-minute match since that torn ACL did not come until July 3.

She marked the achievement with a post to her Instagram.

"Honestly, my legs and my whole body were completely exhausted," Endo wrote.

"But even so, winning feels amazing, and it reminded me how much I truly love soccer."

Angel City had listed Endo as "out" with a knee injury in recent weeks but only confirmed the torn ACL on Friday, nearly three weeks after the gruesome scenes of her injury.

"This is not the news you ever want to receive about an athlete, especially someone who has worked so incredibly hard to get back on the field doing what she loves," Angel City director of medical Hollie Walusz said in a statement.

Angel City forward Jun Endo will miss the rest of the NWSL season. Jayne Kamin-Oncea/USA TODAY Sports

"Jun means so much to our team and our organization. We are committed to supporting her throughout her recovery and will be with her every step of the way."

Endo is signed with Angel City through the end of the 2027 NWSL season.

Endo is a 26-year-old Japan international who signed for Angel City ahead of the team's inaugural season in 2022.