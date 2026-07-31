Birmingham City vs Barcelona LIVE: Latest updates from pre-season friendly

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Barcelona begin their pre-season with a friendly against Birmingham City and you can follow all the updates from St. Andrews live on ESPN!

With a host of players still away on break following their World Cup excursions, Barça are expected to play a side made up of young players and those attempting to force their way into the Hansi Flick's plans for the season.

Birmingham, meanwhile, are at the end of their pre-season campaign. They've won each of their last four games, the most recent of which was a 2-1 win over Crewe Alexandra.

The Blues finished 10th in the Championship last season and will be looking to secure a return to the top flight after more than a decade in the lower reaches of English football.

Barça and Birmingham have met on five occasions previously, including in the Inter-Cities Fairs Cup semifinal in 1957-58 and again in the final in 1959-60, with the Catalan side winning both ties.

Overall, Barça have won three, drawn one and lost one of their previous meetings with Birmingham.