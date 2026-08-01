Chelsea vs. Tottenham LIVE: Latest updates from preseason friendly in Sydney

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ESPN has live updates as Chelsea face Tottenham in a preseason clash in Sydney, Australia.

Roberto De Zerbi and Spurs have been making moves in the transfer market, with Sandro Tonali, Mateus Fernandes and Andy Robertson among the new arrivals.

They also have three wins from three this preseason, while Chelsea have played one match this summer, a 6-4 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

- Tonali: 'I know I have a lot of pressure' at Tottenham

- Chelsea fined £10m, but avoid points deduction for breaching FA agent rules

- Premier League preseason friendlies 2026-27: Fixtures, UK kick-off times

On Friday, Chelsea were fined £10 million ($13m) and handed a suspended two-window transfer ban after admitting 74 breaches of Football Association agents rules.

The club were initially given a suspended six-point deduction along with the fine but following a successful appeal, the points penalty has now been replaced by the transfer ban, which is suspended until June 30, 2027. The FA can apply to activate the ban if Chelsea commit similar breaches before that date.

Chelsea were charged by the FA in September for breaches which relate to FA regulations covering agents, working with intermediaries and third party investment in players.