Transfer rumors, news: Bayern eye Man United's Sesko to replace Kane

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Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko is on Bayern Munich's shortlist to replace Harry Kane, while Newcastle United are considering a move for AFC Bournemouth and USMNT midfielder Tyler Adams. Join us for the latest transfer news and rumors from around the globe.

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Trending rumors

Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko finished the season as the club's joint-top scorer, with 11 Premier League goals. Martin Rickett/PA Images via Getty Images

- Bayer Munich are still looking for a long-term successor to Harry Kane, and have Manchester United striker Benjamin Sesko on their shortlist, according to Christian Falk. Sesko, 23, impressed in the German Bundesliga during a spell with RB Leipzig where he scored 39 goals from 87 games, before he moved to Old Trafford for €76 million in 2025. Bayern have already signed Morocco striker Ismael Saibari from PSV Eindhoven for €50 million this summer, but could move to replace the 33-year-old Kane with Sesko if he doesn't pen a new contract.

- Newcastle United are considering a move for AFC Bournemouth midfielder Tyler Adams after cooling their interest in alternative targets, says Football Insider. The USMNT international impressed at this summer's World Cup, with the Magpies now monitoring his situation as they look to strengthen in midfield. Manchester United are no longer expected to pursue Adams, potentially giving Newcastle a clearer path to the 27-year-old.

- Paris Saint-Germain have opened talks to sign Ajax winger Mika Godts, Fabrizio Romano has revealed. The Belgium international enjoyed a breakthrough campaign in the Eredivisie last term, scoring 17 goals in 34 league games, and while Ajax are hoping to retain Godts for another season, they are aware that PSG have held direct talks with the player in recent days. The European champions are hoping to sign two wingers this summer, with Monaco's Maghnes Akliouche their other top target.

- Internazionale are prepared to increase their offer to sign Liverpool midfielder Curtis Jones to around €35 million as they step up their pursuit of the England international, according to The Daily Mail. The Serie A club have already had a couple of bids rejected, but are hopeful an improved proposal will move negotiations forward. Liverpool are understood to value Jones' transfer closer to €40 million and remain reluctant to sanction his exit despite the 25-year-old entering the final year of his contract.

- AS Roma are willing to bid up to €25 million to land Feyenoord full back Givairo Read, Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed. The Dutch giants are bracing themselves for an opening offer, with Nottingham Forest also monitoring the player's situation. Read, 20, is under contract at Feyenoord until June 2029, having starred for the side in recent seasons. Sporting CP full back Iván Fresneda is also on Roma's shortlist, although no direct contract has been established with the Portuguese club as things stand.

ESPN sources

- Real Madrid are open to the possibility of Vinícius Júnior leaving the club if there's no agreement on a new contract for the player, with Madrid having no plans to increase their last renewal offer. Sources told ESPN that no date has yet been set for a meeting between Madrid executives and the Brazil international's representatives, with the club believing it is now down to the player to decide whether to sign a new contract or seek a move elsewhere. Read

- Manchester City will push ahead with a deal to sign Lille's teenage midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi regardless of doubts about Rodri's future at the Etihad Stadium. City are expecting offers for Rodri from Real Madrid. However, City remain keen to agree a new contract with the 30-year-old, who only has one year left on his current deal. Read

Other rumors

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- Real Madrid's pursuit of 19-year-old forward Yan Diomandé has largely stalled after RB Leipzig failed to respond to their latest offer. (Sky Germany)

- Real Madrid, Barcelona and Atletico Madrid all want to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero as Inter Milan's move stalled. (TEAMtalk)

- Fiorentina are expected to hold talks with Real Madrid over a move for young forward Franco Mastantuono, who is also wanted by a trio of Ligue 1 sides. (Nicolo Schira)

- Joelinton told Newcastle United of his wish to move to Saudi Arabia in the weeks after the season closed. However, an offer from an SPL club is yet to materialize. (Daily Mail)

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- Newcastle are set to sign Czechia goalkeeper Lukáš Horníček from Braga. Personal terms have already been agreed after his €30 million release clause was met earlier this week by the Premier League club. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Brentford are set to complete the £39 million signing of Lens midfielder Mamadou Sangaré after the 23-year-old successfully underwent a medical. (Sky Sports)

- AS Monaco winger Maghnes Akliouche is set to undergo a medical at Paris Saint-Germain next week, after a €50 million fee was agreed between the two clubs. (Fabrizio Romano)

- Eintracht Frankfurt have finalized a deal to sign Club Brugge midfielder Raphael Onyedika for a €9 million fee. (Sky Germany)

- PSV have made enquiries about RB Leipzig defender Lutsharel Geertruida in recent days. After spending last season on loan at Sunderland, the Netherlands international's transfer has a €20 million valuation. (Sky Germany)

- West Ham United are looking to sign winger Morgan Whittaker from Championship rivals Middlesbrough before the start of the new season. (TalkSPORT)

- Ipswich Town are "likely" to sign Strasbourg forward Julio Enciso this summer. (TalkSPORT)

- Ipswich will only entertain a permanent exit for striker George Hirst amid interest from Stoke City. (Ben Jacobs)

- There is an agreement in principle between Napoli and Bayer Leverkusen over the transfer of left back Miguel Gutiérrez, who will be offered a contract until 2031 by the Bundesliga club. (Nicolo Schira)