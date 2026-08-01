Man United vs Atlético Madrid LIVE: Latest updates from preseason clash

Where will Man United finish in the Premier League next season? (2:07)

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Manchester United face their biggest test of preseason so far as they take on Atlético Madrid in Sweden, and you can follow the match live right here, with ESPN.

Michael Carrick's side return to action for their third game of the summer, following a 1-0 defeat to Wrexham and a 5-0 demolition of Rosenborg BK.

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