Philippines survives Laos scare to claim first win at 2026 ASEAN Championship

Open Extended Reactions

It was a case of better late than never for Philippines.

Philippines needed more than a half to find its rhythm, but eventually pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Laos at the ongoing ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup -- on Saturday at New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.

The Filipinos fell behind as early as the seventh minute when Damoth Thongkhamsavath unleashed a long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, giving Laos an early lead that stood until halftime.

The early setback came after Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat shifted to a 4-3-3 formation from the 4-5-1 setup he employed in the team's 4-1 loss to Myanmar last Tuesday at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.

Cuadrat also reshuffled his lineup in search of greater defensive stability, inserting Christian Rontini, Adrian Ugelvik and John Lucero into the backline in place of Scott Woods, Noah Leddel and Santiago Rublico. Gavin Muens and Kenji Nishioka also earned starts in midfield, replacing Oskari Kekkonen and Pocholo Bugas.

Despite holding the lead, Laos' task became more difficult in the 14th minute when defender Phetdavanh Somsanid was shown a straight red card, reducing the hosts to 10 men.

Despite enjoying the numerical advantage for most of the match, Philippines struggled to break down Laos' compact defense in the opening half -- with attempts from Javier Gayoso, Lucero, Daisuke Sato and Cole Mrowka failing to find the target.