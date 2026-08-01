Philippines survives Laos scare to claim first win at 2026 ASEAN Championship

It was a case of better late than never for Philippines.
Philippines needed more than a half to find its rhythm, but eventually pulled away for a 4-1 victory over Laos at the ongoing ASEAN Championship -- officially known as the 2026 ASEAN Hyundai Cup -- on Saturday at New Laos National Stadium in Vientiane.
The Filipinos fell behind as early as the seventh minute when Damoth Thongkhamsavath unleashed a long-range strike that beat goalkeeper Quincy Kammeraad, giving Laos an early lead that stood until halftime.
The early setback came after Philippines coach Carles Cuadrat shifted to a 4-3-3 formation from the 4-5-1 setup he employed in the team's 4-1 loss to Myanmar last Tuesday at New Clark City Stadium in Capas, Tarlac.
Cuadrat also reshuffled his lineup in search of greater defensive stability, inserting Christian Rontini, Adrian Ugelvik and John Lucero into the backline in place of Scott Woods, Noah Leddel and Santiago Rublico. Gavin Muens and Kenji Nishioka also earned starts in midfield, replacing Oskari Kekkonen and Pocholo Bugas.
Despite holding the lead, Laos' task became more difficult in the 14th minute when defender Phetdavanh Somsanid was shown a straight red card, reducing the hosts to 10 men.
Despite enjoying the numerical advantage for most of the match, Philippines struggled to break down Laos' compact defense in the opening half -- with attempts from Javier Gayoso, Lucero, Daisuke Sato and Cole Mrowka failing to find the target.
The Filipinos however came out with renewed purpose after the break.
Lucero duly leveled the score in the 47th minute, finishing with a right-footed strike off a pass from Scott Woods to spark the Philippine comeback.
Five minutes later, the visitors took the lead after Mrowka's effort deflected off Laos defender Viengxay Sydavong and into the net for an own goal.
Gayoso then extended the advantage to 3-1 in the 60th minute, calmly converting a penalty for his sixth international goal, before Sato put the match beyond doubt in the 88th minute with a powerful header from Nishioka's set-piece delivery.
Despite the sluggish opening, Philippines ultimately dominated the match, having a 25-8 advantage in attempts as they capitalized on their chances in the second half.
The win gave Philippines its first points of the tournament and kept its hopes of advancing to the semifinals alive. Laos, meanwhile, remain winless after three matches, following earlier scoreless defeats to Thailand and Malaysia.
Philippines will now hope for a draw between Thailand and Malaysia to enhance their prospects in Group B and make up ground on the goal difference front after their damaging opening defeat to Myanmar.
The Filipinos return to action on Aug. 4 against Thailand at New Clark City Stadium.