Real Madrid vs Fiorentina LIVE: Latest updates from pre-season friendly

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Real Madrid's new era under Jose Mourinho begins against Fiorentina, and you can follow all the updates from Austria live on ESPN.

Mourinho took over from Alvaro Arbeloa in the summer for his second stint as Madrid boss and has been tasked with revitalising the Spanish giants after a barren two-year spell.

With a host of players still away on break following their World Cup exertions, Madrid are expected to play their second-string squad, with those on the fringes set to get an opportunity to impress the new manager.

Denzel Dumfries, who signed from Inter Milan in the summer, and Carlos Espí could make their Madrid debuts against Fiorentina.

The other new arrivals -- Marc Cucurella, Bernardo Silva and Ibrahima Konaté -- haven't been named in the squad.

Madrid remain heavily involved in the transfer market. Sources told ESPN that Yan Diomande is on the brink of a €135 million ($153.8M) move from RB Leipzig.

The club also remain in talks over a contract extension for Vinícius Júnior, with Arsenal indicating their stong interest in signing the winger.